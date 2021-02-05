Who's Playing
Chicago @ Orlando
Current Records: Chicago 8-12; Orlando 8-14
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Amway Center. Chicago needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.1 points per matchup.
The Bulls were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 107-103 to the New York Knicks. Despite the defeat, Chicago got a solid performance out of power forward Thaddeus Young, who had 19 points in addition to five steals.
Meanwhile, Orlando received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 123-108 to the Toronto Raptors. A silver lining for Orlando was the play of center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 18 boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Chicago is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 2-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Chicago have won ten out of their last 16 games against Orlando.
- Dec 23, 2019 - Orlando 103 vs. Chicago 95
- Feb 22, 2019 - Chicago 110 vs. Orlando 109
- Jan 02, 2019 - Orlando 112 vs. Chicago 84
- Dec 21, 2018 - Chicago 90 vs. Orlando 80
- Dec 13, 2018 - Orlando 97 vs. Chicago 91
- Mar 30, 2018 - Chicago 90 vs. Orlando 82
- Feb 12, 2018 - Chicago 105 vs. Orlando 101
- Dec 20, 2017 - Chicago 112 vs. Orlando 94
- Nov 03, 2017 - Chicago 105 vs. Orlando 83
- Apr 10, 2017 - Chicago 122 vs. Orlando 75
- Mar 08, 2017 - Orlando 98 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 24, 2017 - Chicago 100 vs. Orlando 92
- Nov 07, 2016 - Chicago 112 vs. Orlando 80
- Mar 26, 2016 - Orlando 111 vs. Chicago 89
- Mar 02, 2016 - Orlando 102 vs. Chicago 89
- Nov 01, 2015 - Chicago 92 vs. Orlando 87