Who's Playing

Chicago @ Orlando

Current Records: Chicago 8-12; Orlando 8-14

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Amway Center. Chicago needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.1 points per matchup.

The Bulls were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 107-103 to the New York Knicks. Despite the defeat, Chicago got a solid performance out of power forward Thaddeus Young, who had 19 points in addition to five steals.

Meanwhile, Orlando received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 123-108 to the Toronto Raptors. A silver lining for Orlando was the play of center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 18 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Chicago is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 2-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago have won ten out of their last 16 games against Orlando.