Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Orlando
Current Records: Cleveland 49-30; Orlando 34-44
What to Know
The Orlando Magic will play host again and welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to Amway Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. The Magic are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Orlando on Sunday. They put the hurt on the Detroit Pistons with a sharp 128-102 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 63-44. Orlando's guard Franz Wagner filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points and eight assists along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Cleveland beat the Indiana Pacers 115-105 on Sunday. Cleveland's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and had 40 points in addition to six rebounds. Mitchell's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 40 points.
Orlando is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a nine-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought the Magic up to 34-44 and the Cavaliers to 49-30. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando is fifth worst in the league in points per game, with only 112 on average. Cleveland's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 107 on average. Orlando might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Orlando.
- Dec 02, 2022 - Cleveland 107 vs. Orlando 96
- Oct 26, 2022 - Cleveland 103 vs. Orlando 92
- Apr 05, 2022 - Orlando 120 vs. Cleveland 115
- Mar 28, 2022 - Cleveland 107 vs. Orlando 101
- Nov 27, 2021 - Cleveland 105 vs. Orlando 92
- Apr 28, 2021 - Orlando 109 vs. Cleveland 104
- Jan 06, 2021 - Orlando 105 vs. Cleveland 94
- Jan 04, 2021 - Orlando 103 vs. Cleveland 83
- Dec 06, 2019 - Orlando 93 vs. Cleveland 87
- Nov 27, 2019 - Orlando 116 vs. Cleveland 104
- Oct 23, 2019 - Orlando 94 vs. Cleveland 85
- Mar 14, 2019 - Orlando 120 vs. Cleveland 91
- Mar 03, 2019 - Cleveland 107 vs. Orlando 93
- Nov 05, 2018 - Orlando 102 vs. Cleveland 100
- Feb 06, 2018 - Orlando 116 vs. Cleveland 98
- Jan 18, 2018 - Cleveland 104 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 06, 2018 - Cleveland 131 vs. Orlando 127
- Oct 21, 2017 - Orlando 114 vs. Cleveland 93
- Apr 04, 2017 - Cleveland 122 vs. Orlando 102
- Mar 11, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Orlando 104
- Oct 29, 2016 - Cleveland 105 vs. Orlando 99
- Mar 18, 2016 - Cleveland 109 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 02, 2016 - Cleveland 104 vs. Orlando 79
- Dec 11, 2015 - Cleveland 111 vs. Orlando 76
- Nov 23, 2015 - Cleveland 117 vs. Orlando 103