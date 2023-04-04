Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Orlando

Current Records: Cleveland 49-30; Orlando 34-44

What to Know

The Orlando Magic will play host again and welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to Amway Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. The Magic are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Orlando on Sunday. They put the hurt on the Detroit Pistons with a sharp 128-102 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 63-44. Orlando's guard Franz Wagner filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points and eight assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Cleveland beat the Indiana Pacers 115-105 on Sunday. Cleveland's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and had 40 points in addition to six rebounds. Mitchell's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 40 points.

Orlando is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a nine-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Magic up to 34-44 and the Cavaliers to 49-30. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando is fifth worst in the league in points per game, with only 112 on average. Cleveland's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 107 on average. Orlando might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Orlando.