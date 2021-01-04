On Monday evening, the Orlando Magic welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to town for a showdown between teams off to strong starts in 2020-21. Both clubs are 4-2 so far, and the Cavaliers arrive after an upset win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. The Magic will look to bounce back from two consecutive home losses. Darius Garland (shoulder) and Isaac Okoro (foot) are questionable for Cleveland, with Kevin Love (calf), Kevin Porter Jr. (personal) and Matthew Dellavedova (concussion) ruled out. Evan Fournier (back) and James Ennis (hamstring) are questionable for Orlando, with Jonathan Isaac (knee), Chuma Okeke (knee) and Al-Farouq Aminu (knee) out of action.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill Sportsbook lists Orlando as a five-point home favorite, holding steady from the opener, in the latest Magic vs. Cavaliers odds. The over-under for total points expected is 217.5. Before locking in any Cavaliers vs. Magic picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 62-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,200 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Magic vs. Cavs. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and betting trends for Cavs vs. Magic:

Cavaliers vs. Magic spread: Magic -5

Cavaliers vs. Magic over-under: 217.5

Cavaliers vs. Magic money line: Magic -215; Cavaliers +185

CLE: The Cavaliers are 4-2 against the spread this season

ORL: The Magic are 4-2 against the spread in 2020-21

Latest Odds: Orlando Magic -5 Bet Now

Why the Cavaliers can cover



After a disastrous showing on the defensive end last season, Cleveland has improved mightily, to the point where the Cavaliers have excellent defensive metrics through six games. The Cavs are giving up only 1.01 points per possession, with the No. 1 mark in the NBA in turnover creation rate at 20.1 percent. Cleveland also ranks in the top six in free throw rate allowed, playing the mathematical game effectively.

On the offensive end, Cleveland is led by Collin Sexton, with the young guard averaging 26.0 points and shooting 55.6 percent from the field. Andre Drummond produces 17.0 points and 14.2 rebounds per game, and he is a big part of the physicality that leads the Cavaliers to an above-average offensive rebound rate of 26.9 percent.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando's offense has been keyed by Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross, with both players averaging 21.5 points per game or more. As a team, however, the Magic have excelled in taking care of the ball, turning it over on only 11.2 percent of possessions. The Cavaliers are also vulnerable to offensive rebounding, as Cleveland is grabbing only 73.4 percent of rebounds after an opponent misses this season.

Orlando's defense is potent in a few key areas, including the No. 3 mark in the NBA in defensive rebound rate (78.6 percent) and a top-five mark in free throw creation allowed. The Magic are also above-average in turnover creation rate (15.4 percent), and the Cavaliers have been one of the worst teams in the NBA in turning the ball over this season, giving it up on 16.5 percent of possessions.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Magic picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with both teams projected to score 211 points combined. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Magic vs. Cavaliers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.