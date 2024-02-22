We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 36-17 overall and 19-9 at home, while Orlando is 30-25 overall and 12-17 on the road. The Cavaliers have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against the Magic.

This time around, the Cavaliers are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Magic odds, and the over/under is 217 points.

Cavaliers vs. Magic spread: Cavaliers -8.5

Cavaliers vs. Magic over/under: 217 points

Cavaliers vs. Magic money line: Cavaliers: -352, Magic: +276

What you need to know about the Magic

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 10 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Magic proved last Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 118-100 victory over New York. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 11:34 mark of the second quarter when the Magic were facing a 39-27 deficit.

Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero were among the main playmakers for the Magic as the former scored 21 points along with six assists and three steals and the latter went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 36 points and five assists. The Magic are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games and they're 4-1 ATS in their last five games on the road.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers posted their closest victory since January 7th last Wednesday. The Cavs narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Chicago 108-105. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Cavaliers were down 17 points with 6:14 left in the second quarter.

Donovan Mitchell was his usual excellent self, scoring 30 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. For the season, Mitchell is averaging 28.4 points, 6.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game. Mitchell (illness) is listed as questionable for tonight's contest. The Cavaliers have won 10 of their last 11 games and they're 13-7 against the spread in their last 20 contests.

