Teams looking to reach the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time in a while clash on Sunday when the fifth-seeded Orlando Magic battle the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. Waiting in the next round for the winner is the top-seeded Boston Celtics. The Magic (47-35), who last reached the second round in 2009-2010, have bowed out in the first round four times since. The Cavaliers (48-34), who reached the NBA Finals before losing to Golden State 4-0 in 2017-2018, lost in the first round in five games to the New York Knicks last season, their first playoff appearance since.

Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are 3-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Magic odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 195.5.

Magic vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -3

Magic vs. Cavaliers over/under: 195.5 points

Magic vs. Cavaliers money line: Orlando +134, Cleveland -159

ORL: The Magic have covered the spread in 55 of their last 88 games (+18.70 units)

CLE: The Cavaliers have hit the fourth quarter Under in 48 of their last 79 games (+15.85 units)

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was on fire in Game 6, connecting on 61% of his shots in a 50-point performance. He is just the second Cavalier to reach 50 points in a playoff game, joining LeBron James, who had 51 on May 31, 2018. Mitchell set franchise playoff records with 22 made field goals and points in a half (31). Mitchell, who began his career in Utah, had reached 50 or more points twice before in the postseason and for the fourth time overall, including the regular season.

Power forward Evan Mobley has scored in double figures in five of the six games in the series. In the 104-103 Game 5 win, he registered a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. He also had a double-double in the 97-83 Game 1 win, scoring 16 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds. During the postseason, he is averaging 12.3 points, eight rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 1.8 assists and one steal in 32.7 minutes.

Why the Magic can cover

Power forward Paolo Banchero has been red hot in the series, scoring 20 or more points in five of the six games. He registered a double-double in Game 3 with 31 points and 14 rebounds, and had back-to-back near double-doubles in Games 5 and 6. In Tuesday's 104-103 Game 5 loss, he scored a playoff-high 39 points and grabbed eight rebounds. He followed that up on Friday with 27 points and eight boards. Banchero is averaging 25.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 36.7 minutes during the postseason.

Small forward Franz Wagner came up big on Friday in Game 6, pouring in 26 points, while grabbing five rebounds and adding two blocks and two assists in 42 minutes. He registered a double-double with 34 points and 13 rebounds in a 112-89 win in Game 4. Wagner is connecting on 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 82.8% of his free throws. In six postseason games, Wagner is averaging 21 points, seven rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks in 37.7 minutes.

