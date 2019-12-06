Magic vs. Cavaliers odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 6 predictions from advanced computer

The Orlando Magic will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 5-15 overall and 3-8 at home, while Orlando is 10-11 overall and 2-7 on the road. Orlando scored its first road win of the season with a 116-104 victory over Cleveland on Nov. 27. The Magic are looking to win their fourth game in a row. Cleveland is on a four-game losing streak. Orlando is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Magic odds, while the over-under is set at 212.5. Before entering any Magic vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cleveland was embarrassed 127-94 against Detroit on Tuesday. The Cavs were down 97-68 at the end of the third quarter. Collin Sexton scored 22 points against the Pistons and had 20 in the previous encounter with the Magic.

Meanwhile, Orlando had enough points to win and then some against Phoenix on Wednesday, taking the game 128-114. Aaron Gordon was the offensive standout of the contest for Orlando, as he shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points, five dimes and five rebounds.

The Magic followed up their 127-120 win over the Wizards on Tuesday with the win against against the Suns the following night. It was the third time in franchise history that Orlando scored at least 125 points in back-to-back games. Orlando shot 51.1 percent from the field against the Wizards before topping that season-best total with a 57.6 percent showing against the Suns. Evan Fournier scored 30 points in the first meeting between the teams.

Cleveland comes into the matchup boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.9. The Magic enter the matchup with only 18.7 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league.

