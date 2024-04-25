So far the Cavaliers have been in full control in their first-round playoff series against the Magic. Orlando has even held Cleveland below 100 points in both games, but the Magic haven't been able to find the offensive firepower to put a tally in the win column. The series continues Thursday night with the Magic hosting Game 3 and trying to climb out of an 0-2 deficit.

Orlando star Paolo Banchero said after Game 2 how he hopes the fans in Orlando show out in full support for Game 3, so perhaps that'll give them the boost they need to not fall behind any further in this series.

"Our defense is what we thought it was, but it ain't going to win us a game," Banchero told reporters after Game 2. "We've got to be better on the other end."

As we prepare for Game 3 of this Cavaliers and Magic matchup, here's what you need to know.

Cavaliers at Magic -- Game 3

Date: Thursday, April 25 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 25 | : 7 p.m. ET Location: Kia Center -- Orlando

Kia Center -- Orlando TV channel: NBATV | Live stream : fubo (try for free)

NBATV | : fubo (try for free) Odds: Magic -2.5; O/U 201.5

Storylines

Magic: Orlando is struggling to get anything going in the paint, which is a reversal from what the Magic were able to do in the regular season, where they ranked eighth in the league in points in the paint at 51.8 points per game. So far, they're getting just 34 points down low, which ranks second-to-last in the postseason. That's to be expected as scoring decreases in the playoffs, and with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley manning the frontcourt for Cleveland, it's far more difficult to generate buckets around the rim. Still, the Magic need to unlock that piece of their offensive game, because if they do that, it will lead to better opportunities from 3-point range, which will force Cleveland defenders to be more honest and not crowd the paint.

Cavaliers: Everything's going right for the Cavs so far, if there were one thing to improve it would be to get Max Strus going a bit. He shot 35.1% from deep during the regular season, and through the two playoff games he's only mustering up 20% from downtown. If the Magic are able to close the gap in this series, Cleveland will need someone like Strus to start knocking down those shots. Donovan Mitchell, meanwhile, has led the charge with 26.5 points per game.

Prediction

I think Orlando gets it done at home. With the crowd behind the Magic -- who are searching for their first playoff series victory since 2010 -- and one of the best defenses this postseason, I think they'll manage to make enough shots to get a win and get back in the series. The Pick: Magic -2.5