Who's Playing

Boston @ Orlando

Current Records: Boston 34-31; Orlando 21-44

What to Know

The Orlando Magic haven't won a contest against the Boston Celtics since April 7 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Orlando will take on Boston at 7 p.m. ET at home. The Magic will be strutting in after a victory while the Celtics will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Orlando beat the Detroit Pistons 119-112 on Monday. Orlando can attribute much of their success to center Mo Bamba, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 15 boards, and point guard R.J. Hampton, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten dimes along with seven rebounds. Bamba's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday. Bamba's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 71-71 at halftime, but Boston was not quite the Portland Trail Blazers' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. The Celtics fell to the Trail Blazers 129-119. Boston's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 33 points and five assists, and shooting guard Evan Fournier, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and five rebounds. The game made it Tatum's third in a row with at least 33 points.

The Magic are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Orlando ended up a good deal behind Boston when they played in the teams' previous meeting in March, losing 112-96. Maybe Orlando will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Orlando.