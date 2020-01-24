Magic vs. Celtics: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Boston @ Orlando

Current Records: Boston 29-14; Orlando 21-24

What to Know

The Boston Celtics have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Amway Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

Boston made easy work of the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday and carried off a 119-95 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Celtics had established a 99-63 advantage.

Meanwhile, Orlando was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 120-114 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Magic's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of C Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards along with five dimes, and G Terrence Ross, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 26 points. Vucevic has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.

Boston's victory brought them up to 29-14 while Orlando's loss pulled them down to 21-24. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Celtics come into the game boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 105.4. But Orlando is even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 104.3 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Orlando a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Boston have won eight out of their last 14 games against Orlando.