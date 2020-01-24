Magic vs. Celtics: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Magic vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston @ Orlando
Current Records: Boston 29-14; Orlando 21-24
What to Know
The Boston Celtics have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Amway Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
Boston made easy work of the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday and carried off a 119-95 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Celtics had established a 99-63 advantage.
Meanwhile, Orlando was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 120-114 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Magic's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of C Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards along with five dimes, and G Terrence Ross, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 26 points. Vucevic has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.
Boston's victory brought them up to 29-14 while Orlando's loss pulled them down to 21-24. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Celtics come into the game boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 105.4. But Orlando is even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 104.3 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Orlando a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 214
Series History
Boston have won eight out of their last 14 games against Orlando.
- Apr 07, 2019 - Orlando 116 vs. Boston 108
- Jan 12, 2019 - Orlando 105 vs. Boston 103
- Oct 22, 2018 - Orlando 93 vs. Boston 90
- Mar 16, 2018 - Boston 92 vs. Orlando 83
- Jan 21, 2018 - Orlando 103 vs. Boston 95
- Nov 24, 2017 - Boston 118 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 05, 2017 - Boston 104 vs. Orlando 88
- Mar 31, 2017 - Boston 117 vs. Orlando 116
- Jan 27, 2017 - Boston 128 vs. Orlando 98
- Dec 07, 2016 - Boston 117 vs. Orlando 87
- Mar 21, 2016 - Boston 107 vs. Orlando 96
- Jan 31, 2016 - Orlando 119 vs. Boston 114
- Jan 29, 2016 - Boston 113 vs. Orlando 94
- Nov 29, 2015 - Orlando 110 vs. Boston 91
