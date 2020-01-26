Magic vs. Clippers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Orlando

Current Records: Los Angeles 32-14; Orlando 21-25

What to Know

This evening, the Orlando Magic are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 104.37 points per contest. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Los Angeles Clippers at 6 p.m. ET at Amway Center. Orlando knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 46 matchups -- so hopefully Los Angeles likes a good challenge.

The Magic received a tough blow last week as they fell 109-98 to the Boston Celtics. A silver lining for Orlando was the play of shooting guard Evan Fournier, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and five rebounds. Fournier had trouble finding his footing against the Oklahoma City Thunder last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Los Angeles beat the Miami Heat 122-117 last Friday. Small forward Kawhi Leonard had a dynamite game for Los Angeles; he posted a triple-double on 33 points, ten assists, and ten boards. That's Leonard's first triple-double of the season.

The Magic are now 21-25 while the Clippers sit at 32-14. The Clippers are 18-13 after wins this season, and the Magic are 11-13 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Clippers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Los Angeles have won all of the games they've played against Orlando in the last six years.