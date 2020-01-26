Magic vs. Clippers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Magic vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Orlando
Current Records: Los Angeles 32-14; Orlando 21-25
What to Know
This evening, the Orlando Magic are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 104.37 points per contest. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Los Angeles Clippers at 6 p.m. ET at Amway Center. Orlando knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 46 matchups -- so hopefully Los Angeles likes a good challenge.
The Magic received a tough blow last week as they fell 109-98 to the Boston Celtics. A silver lining for Orlando was the play of shooting guard Evan Fournier, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and five rebounds. Fournier had trouble finding his footing against the Oklahoma City Thunder last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Los Angeles beat the Miami Heat 122-117 last Friday. Small forward Kawhi Leonard had a dynamite game for Los Angeles; he posted a triple-double on 33 points, ten assists, and ten boards. That's Leonard's first triple-double of the season.
The Magic are now 21-25 while the Clippers sit at 32-14. The Clippers are 18-13 after wins this season, and the Magic are 11-13 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.00
Odds
The Clippers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won all of the games they've played against Orlando in the last six years.
- Jan 16, 2020 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Orlando 95
- Jan 06, 2019 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Orlando 96
- Nov 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Orlando 95
- Mar 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Orlando 105
- Dec 13, 2017 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Orlando 95
- Jan 11, 2017 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Orlando 96
- Dec 14, 2016 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Orlando 108
- Feb 05, 2016 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Orlando 93
- Dec 05, 2015 - Los Angeles 103 vs. Orlando 101
