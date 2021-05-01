Who's Playing

Memphis @ Orlando

Current Records: Memphis 32-30; Orlando 19-44

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Orlando Magic will face off at 8 p.m. ET May 1 at Amway Center after both having played games yesterday. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

The Grizzlies are hoping for another win. They had enough points to win and then some against Orlando on Friday, taking their game 92-75. Memphis' center Jonas Valanciunas did his thing and posted a double-double on 15 rebounds and 14 points.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup on Friday, where they covered a 12.5-point spread.

Memphis' victory lifted them to 32-30 while Orlando's defeat dropped them down to 19-44. We'll see if Memphis can repeat their recent success or if Orlando bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Orlando have won seven out of their last 11 games against Memphis.