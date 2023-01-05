Who's Playing

Memphis @ Orlando

Current Records: Memphis 24-13; Orlando 14-24

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic will face off at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at Amway Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Thursday.

Memphis took their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday by a conclusive 131-107 score. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 76-47. The Grizzlies' point guard Ja Morant did his thing and had 23 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Orlando didn't have too much trouble with the Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Wednesday as they won 126-115. The Magic relied on the efforts of power forward Paolo Banchero, who had 25 points and seven assists in addition to eight rebounds, and shooting guard Terrence Ross, who had 18 points along with five boards. Ross had some trouble finding his footing against the Washington Wizards last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Everything went Memphis' way against Orlando when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they made off with a 124-96 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Grizzlies since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Orlando have won eight out of their last 14 games against Memphis.