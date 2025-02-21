The Orlando Magic (28-29) will try to get back to the .500 mark this season when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (36-19) on Friday night. Orlando has won three of its last four games, returning from the All-Star break with a 114-108 win at Atlanta on Thursday. Memphis has lost three of its last four contests, falling to Indiana in a 127-113 final in its return to the court. The Grizzlies picked up a 124-111 win in the first meeting between these teams this season, but that game took place in October.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Kia Center. The Grizzlies are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over/under is 225.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Magic vs. Grizzlies spread: Grizzlies -3.5

Magic vs. Grizzlies over/under: 225.5 points

Magic vs. Grizzlies money line: Grizzlies: -162, Magic: +136

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando has won three of its last four games, returning from the All-Star break with a 114-108 win at Atlanta on Thursday. The Magic erased an early 19-point deficit in that contest, as Paolo Banchero scored 36 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists. Banchero now has 47 games with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in his young career, becoming the third player to reach that mark before his 23rd birthday.

The Magic were able to overcome a poor outside shooting performance, as they shot just 6 of 25 from the perimeter. Franz Wagner had 25 points and seven rebounds on Thursday, while Wendell Carter Jr. added nine points and 15 rebounds. Orlando is 7-2 in its last nine home games against Memphis. See which team to pick here.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis finally has a healthy roster, reporting no injuries on Thursday for the first time in 283 regular-season games. The Grizzlies were unable to take advantage of their health against the Pacers, but they will be motivated to get back on track in this matchup. Desmond Bane led the team with 23 points and seven assists in the loss to Indiana, while Jaren Jackson Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds.

Jackson leads Memphis overall this season with 22.9 points and 6.1 rebounds, followed by Ja Morant at 20.4 points per game. Morant is also averaging 7.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds, while Bane is chipping in 18.3 points. Memphis has won six of the last seven meetings between these teams, covering the spread in five of those outings. See which team to pick here.

