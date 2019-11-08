Magic vs. Grizzlies odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, predictions for Nov. 8 from proven computer

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 2-6 overall and 2-2 at home, while Memphis is 2-5 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Grizzlies are 2-5 against the spread and 0-2 ATS away from home, while the Orlando is 2-5-1 against the spread thus far in the 2019-20 NBA season. Orlando, coming off a tough 107-106 loss to the Mavericks, is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is set at 206.5. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Orlando fell just short against the Mavs in its last outing as Luka Doncic drew two charges against Aaron Gordon in the final minute of the win to help Dallas escape. That marked the fourth consecutive loss for Orlando, but two of them have come down to the final possessions. On the season, Nikola Vucevic (16.3 ppg, 10.3 rpg) is leading the Magic in both scoring and rebounding, while guard Evan Fournier has also been a big contributor on the offensive end with 14.3 points per game.

Meanwhile, Memphis picked up a big 137-121 win over Minnesota on Wednesday. Shooting guard Dillon Brooks and power forward Brandon Clarke were among the main playmakers for the Grizzlies as the former shot 5 for 7 from downtown and finished with 31 points and the latter had 18 points along with eight rebounds. The Grizzlies also have plenty of young talent, especially with their last two first-round draft picks in Jaren Jackson Jr. (11.0 ppg) and Ja Morant (20.4 ppg).

