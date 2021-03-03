Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Orlando

Current Records: Atlanta 15-20; Orlando 13-22

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET March 3 at Amway Center. If the matchup is anything like Orlando's 130-120 win from their previous meeting in February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Hawks didn't have too much trouble with the Miami Heat on the road on Tuesday as they won 94-80. Point guard Trae Young (18 points), power forward John Collins (17 points), and shooting guard Kevin Huerter (16 points) were the top scorers for Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Orlando was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 130-124 to the Dallas Mavericks. The losing side was boosted by center Nikola Vucevic, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 29 points, 15 boards, and eight dimes.

Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Atlanta, who are 17-18 against the spread.

Atlanta's victory lifted them to 15-20 while Orlando's defeat dropped them down to 13-22. We'll see if the Hawks can repeat their recent success or if the Magic bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a 4-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Orlando have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Atlanta.