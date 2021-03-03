Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Orlando
Current Records: Atlanta 15-20; Orlando 13-22
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET March 3 at Amway Center. If the matchup is anything like Orlando's 130-120 win from their previous meeting in February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Hawks didn't have too much trouble with the Miami Heat on the road on Tuesday as they won 94-80. Point guard Trae Young (18 points), power forward John Collins (17 points), and shooting guard Kevin Huerter (16 points) were the top scorers for Atlanta.
Meanwhile, Orlando was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 130-124 to the Dallas Mavericks. The losing side was boosted by center Nikola Vucevic, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 29 points, 15 boards, and eight dimes.
Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Atlanta, who are 17-18 against the spread.
Atlanta's victory lifted them to 15-20 while Orlando's defeat dropped them down to 13-22. We'll see if the Hawks can repeat their recent success or if the Magic bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawks are a 4-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Orlando have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Atlanta.
- Feb 26, 2020 - Orlando 130 vs. Atlanta 120
- Feb 10, 2020 - Orlando 135 vs. Atlanta 126
- Dec 30, 2019 - Atlanta 101 vs. Orlando 93
- Oct 26, 2019 - Atlanta 103 vs. Orlando 99
- Apr 05, 2019 - Orlando 149 vs. Atlanta 113
- Mar 17, 2019 - Orlando 101 vs. Atlanta 91
- Feb 10, 2019 - Orlando 124 vs. Atlanta 108
- Jan 21, 2019 - Orlando 122 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 01, 2018 - Atlanta 94 vs. Orlando 88
- Feb 08, 2018 - Orlando 100 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 09, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Orlando 110
- Dec 06, 2017 - Orlando 110 vs. Atlanta 106
- Feb 25, 2017 - Orlando 105 vs. Atlanta 86
- Feb 04, 2017 - Atlanta 113 vs. Orlando 86
- Jan 04, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Orlando 92
- Dec 13, 2016 - Orlando 131 vs. Atlanta 120
- Feb 08, 2016 - Orlando 117 vs. Atlanta 110
- Feb 07, 2016 - Orlando 96 vs. Atlanta 94
- Jan 18, 2016 - Atlanta 98 vs. Orlando 81
- Dec 20, 2015 - Atlanta 103 vs. Orlando 100