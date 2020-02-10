Magic vs. Hawks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Orlando

Current Records: Atlanta 15-39; Orlando 22-31

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.48 points per matchup before their matchup Monday. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. Atlanta might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Atlanta ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 140-135 win over the New York Knicks. The Hawks' point guard Trae Young did his thing and shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 48 points and 13 dimes. Young's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 34 points.

Meanwhile, the contest between Orlando and the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Orlando falling 112-95 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The Magic got a solid performance out of center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 boards in addition to six assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Atlanta's win brought them up to 15-39 while Orlando's loss pulled them down to 22-31. Atlanta is 2-12 after wins this season, and Orlando is 12-18 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.56

Odds

The Magic are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Orlando have won ten out of their last 18 games against Atlanta.