Magic vs. Hawks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Orlando
Current Records: Atlanta 15-39; Orlando 22-31
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.48 points per matchup before their matchup Monday. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. Atlanta might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Atlanta ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 140-135 win over the New York Knicks. The Hawks' point guard Trae Young did his thing and shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 48 points and 13 dimes. Young's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 34 points.
Meanwhile, the contest between Orlando and the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Orlando falling 112-95 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The Magic got a solid performance out of center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 boards in addition to six assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Atlanta's win brought them up to 15-39 while Orlando's loss pulled them down to 22-31. Atlanta is 2-12 after wins this season, and Orlando is 12-18 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.56
Odds
The Magic are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Orlando have won ten out of their last 18 games against Atlanta.
- Dec 30, 2019 - Atlanta 101 vs. Orlando 93
- Oct 26, 2019 - Atlanta 103 vs. Orlando 99
- Apr 05, 2019 - Orlando 149 vs. Atlanta 113
- Mar 17, 2019 - Orlando 101 vs. Atlanta 91
- Feb 10, 2019 - Orlando 124 vs. Atlanta 108
- Jan 21, 2019 - Orlando 122 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 01, 2018 - Atlanta 94 vs. Orlando 88
- Feb 08, 2018 - Orlando 100 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 09, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Orlando 110
- Dec 06, 2017 - Orlando 110 vs. Atlanta 106
- Feb 25, 2017 - Orlando 105 vs. Atlanta 86
- Feb 04, 2017 - Atlanta 113 vs. Orlando 86
- Jan 04, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Orlando 92
- Dec 13, 2016 - Orlando 131 vs. Atlanta 120
- Feb 08, 2016 - Orlando 117 vs. Atlanta 110
- Feb 07, 2016 - Orlando 96 vs. Atlanta 94
- Jan 18, 2016 - Atlanta 98 vs. Orlando 81
- Dec 20, 2015 - Atlanta 103 vs. Orlando 100
