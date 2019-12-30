Magic vs. Hawks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Magic vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Orlando
Current Records: Atlanta 6-27; Orlando 14-18
What to Know
The Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Amway Center. Orlando is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory.
The Magic's 2019 ended with a 111-100 defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. PG Markelle Fultz had a rough night: he finished with only four points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 116-81, which was the final score in Atlanta's tilt against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. F John Collins did his best for Atlanta, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with eight rebounds and three blocks.
The Magic were close but no cigar the last time the two teams met in October as they fell 103-99 to Atlanta. Maybe Orlando will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: NBA TV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.50
Odds
The Magic are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 212
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Orlando have won ten out of their last 17 games against Atlanta.
- Oct 26, 2019 - Atlanta 103 vs. Orlando 99
- Apr 05, 2019 - Orlando 149 vs. Atlanta 113
- Mar 17, 2019 - Orlando 101 vs. Atlanta 91
- Feb 10, 2019 - Orlando 124 vs. Atlanta 108
- Jan 21, 2019 - Orlando 122 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 01, 2018 - Atlanta 94 vs. Orlando 88
- Feb 08, 2018 - Orlando 100 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 09, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Orlando 110
- Dec 06, 2017 - Orlando 110 vs. Atlanta 106
- Feb 25, 2017 - Orlando 105 vs. Atlanta 86
- Feb 04, 2017 - Atlanta 113 vs. Orlando 86
- Jan 04, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Orlando 92
- Dec 13, 2016 - Orlando 131 vs. Atlanta 120
- Feb 08, 2016 - Orlando 117 vs. Atlanta 110
- Feb 07, 2016 - Orlando 96 vs. Atlanta 94
- Jan 18, 2016 - Atlanta 98 vs. Orlando 81
- Dec 20, 2015 - Atlanta 103 vs. Orlando 100
