Magic vs. Hawks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Orlando

Current Records: Atlanta 6-27; Orlando 14-18

What to Know

The Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Amway Center. Orlando is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory.

The Magic's 2019 ended with a 111-100 defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. PG Markelle Fultz had a rough night: he finished with only four points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 116-81, which was the final score in Atlanta's tilt against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. F John Collins did his best for Atlanta, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Magic were close but no cigar the last time the two teams met in October as they fell 103-99 to Atlanta. Maybe Orlando will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
  • TV: NBA TV
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $25.50

Odds

The Magic are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Orlando have won ten out of their last 17 games against Atlanta.

  • Oct 26, 2019 - Atlanta 103 vs. Orlando 99
  • Apr 05, 2019 - Orlando 149 vs. Atlanta 113
  • Mar 17, 2019 - Orlando 101 vs. Atlanta 91
  • Feb 10, 2019 - Orlando 124 vs. Atlanta 108
  • Jan 21, 2019 - Orlando 122 vs. Atlanta 103
  • Apr 01, 2018 - Atlanta 94 vs. Orlando 88
  • Feb 08, 2018 - Orlando 100 vs. Atlanta 98
  • Dec 09, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Orlando 110
  • Dec 06, 2017 - Orlando 110 vs. Atlanta 106
  • Feb 25, 2017 - Orlando 105 vs. Atlanta 86
  • Feb 04, 2017 - Atlanta 113 vs. Orlando 86
  • Jan 04, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Orlando 92
  • Dec 13, 2016 - Orlando 131 vs. Atlanta 120
  • Feb 08, 2016 - Orlando 117 vs. Atlanta 110
  • Feb 07, 2016 - Orlando 96 vs. Atlanta 94
  • Jan 18, 2016 - Atlanta 98 vs. Orlando 81
  • Dec 20, 2015 - Atlanta 103 vs. Orlando 100
