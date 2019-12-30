Magic vs. Hawks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Orlando

Current Records: Atlanta 6-27; Orlando 14-18

What to Know

The Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Amway Center. Orlando is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory.

The Magic's 2019 ended with a 111-100 defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. PG Markelle Fultz had a rough night: he finished with only four points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 116-81, which was the final score in Atlanta's tilt against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. F John Collins did his best for Atlanta, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Magic were close but no cigar the last time the two teams met in October as they fell 103-99 to Atlanta. Maybe Orlando will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: NBA TV

Odds

The Magic are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Orlando have won ten out of their last 17 games against Atlanta.