Magic vs. Hawks odds, line: MLK Day NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 7-2 roll

With a chance to bring Atlanta some pride on a very important day for the city, the Hawks will be leaning on rookie guard Trae Young to continue a recent hot streak at home.

During the current homestand, Young has averaged 22 points, 7.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds in three games against the Celtics, Thunder and Bucks. Particularly in Atlanta's win over the Thunder, Young was the catalyst with 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the floor and 4-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc. He also had 11 assists and six rebounds in the 142-126 win over one of the West's best.

Young is still a volume-shooting point guard who is trying to find more consistency in his game, but it's extremely encouraging that he has scored at least 17 points in his past seven games, while shooting 40 percent from the floor or better in six of those contests. With John Collins as the only other real scoring option, if the Hawks get another big night from Young, it will be a huge boost in only their third game as a favorite all season.

As for the Magic, the model knows that the Orlando offense is going to run through center Nikola Vucevic, and he might be the best chance to cover the Magic vs. Hawks spread.

The Swiss 7-footer has led the Magic in scoring 19 times this season and Orlando is 10-9 straight up in those games. When somebody else leads the team in scoring, they're 9-18. Vucevic is averaging 20.3 points and 11.9 rebounds, but he isn't going to generate a ton of offense for himself outside of what he can get on the offensive glass.

He has had 56 percent of his made field goals on the season assisted, so he'll need the Magic backcourt of Evan Fournier and D.J. Augustin to put in the work to get him touches to make another big scoring night possible. If they can all work together to make that a reality, the Magic will have the chance to end their five-game road losing streak on Monday.

