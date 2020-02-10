Magic vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 10 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Hawks and Magic.
Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic will face off at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Amway Center. Orlando is 22-31 overall and 13-13 at home, while Atlanta is 15-39 overall and 6-22 on the road. The Magic have lost three consecutive games and eight of their past nine. Orlando is favored by eight points in the latest Magic vs. Hawks odds, while the over-under is set at 220. Before entering any Hawks vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 16 on a blistering 34-18 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Magic vs. Hawks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Magic:
- Magic vs. Hawks spread: Magic -8
- Magic vs. Hawks over-under: 220 points
- Magic vs. Hawks money line: Orlando -342, Atlanta 219
What you need to know about the Magic
The Magic were blown out by Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday, 112-95 at home, Nikola Vucevic, did notch a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds in addition to six assists. He has 26 double-doubles this season. Vucevic is averaging 18.8 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.
What you need to know about the Hawks
It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Atlanta ultimately got the result it was hoping for on Sunday with a 140-135 win over the New York Knicks. Trae Young was on fire, shooting 6-for-13 from downtown and he finished with a double-double on 48 points and 13 dimes.
Newly-acquired center Clint Capela will miss Monday's game because of a heel issue. He did not play on Sunday. Cam Reddish is expected to miss his fifth game because of a concussion. The Hawks have beaten the Magic twice this season, most recently on December 30, 101-93.
How to make Hawks vs. Magic picks
The model has simulated Magic vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Hawks vs. Magic? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Magic vs. Hawks spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
-
