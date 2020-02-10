Magic vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 10 predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic will face off at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Amway Center. Orlando is 22-31 overall and 13-13 at home, while Atlanta is 15-39 overall and 6-22 on the road. The Magic have lost three consecutive games and eight of their past nine. Orlando is favored by eight points in the latest Magic vs. Hawks odds, while the over-under is set at 220. Before entering any Hawks vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Magic vs. Hawks spread: Magic -8

Magic vs. Hawks over-under: 220 points

Magic vs. Hawks money line: Orlando -342, Atlanta 219

What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic were blown out by Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday, 112-95 at home, Nikola Vucevic, did notch a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds in addition to six assists. He has 26 double-doubles this season. Vucevic is averaging 18.8 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Hawks

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Atlanta ultimately got the result it was hoping for on Sunday with a 140-135 win over the New York Knicks. Trae Young was on fire, shooting 6-for-13 from downtown and he finished with a double-double on 48 points and 13 dimes.

Newly-acquired center Clint Capela will miss Monday's game because of a heel issue. He did not play on Sunday. Cam Reddish is expected to miss his fifth game because of a concussion. The Hawks have beaten the Magic twice this season, most recently on December 30, 101-93.

