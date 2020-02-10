Magic vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 10 predictions from advanced model

Eastern Conference opponents square off on Monday evening when the Atlanta Hawks (15-39) travel to the Amway Center to take on the Orlando Magic (22-31). Orlando has lost three straight, but is clinging to the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hawks are out of the realistic NBA playoff picture, but do have exciting young pieces like Trae Young and De'Andre Hunter, though Hunter is listed as questionable with a sprained left ankle.

The latest Magic vs. Hawks odds list Orlando as an 8.5-point favorite, up 2.5 points from the opening line. The over-under is set at 220.

Magic vs. Hawks spread: Magic -8.5

Magic vs. Hawks over-under: 220 points

Magic vs. Hawks money line: Orlando -392, Atlanta +219

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando has struggled mightily recently. In addition to its three-game losing streak, Orlando has lost eight of its last nine. A tough schedule has certainly been a factor, but Orlando's loss to the Knicks last week was a sign of real trouble. But Orlando does have some talented pieces like Nikola Vucevic, who is averaging 18.8 points and 10.9 rebounds. Evan Fournier has been one of the Magic's most consistent options on the season, appearing in 52 games and averaging 18.6 points.

Orlando is 22-29-2 against the spread and 9-16-1 ATS at home. On the injury front, D.J. Augustin (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Al-Farouq Aminu (knee) are all out on Monday.

What you need to know about the Hawks

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Atlanta ultimately got the result it was hoping for on Sunday with a 140-135 win over the New York Knicks. Trae Young was on fire, shooting 6-for-13 from downtown and he finished with a double-double on 48 points and 13 dimes.

Newly-acquired center Clint Capela will miss Monday's game because of a heel issue. He did not play on Sunday. Cam Reddish is expected to miss his fifth game because of a concussion. The Hawks have beaten the Magic twice this season, most recently on December 30, 101-93.

