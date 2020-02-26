Magic vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 26 predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at the State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 17-42 overall and 11-17 at home, while Orlando is 25-32 overall and 10-18 on the road. The Magic have a 4.5 game lead for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They have won three of their past four games. The Hawks, meanwhile, have won six of their past seven home games and two of three against the Magic this season. Orlando is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Hawks vs. Magic odds, while the over-under is set at 229. Before entering any Magic vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Magic spread: Magic -2.5

Hawks vs. Magic over-under: 229 points

Hawks vs. Magic money line: Atlanta +113, Orlando -134

What you need to know about the Hawks

On Monday, the Hawks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on the road by a decisive 129-112 margin. Trae Young posted a double-double with 28 points and 10 assists in addition to seven rebounds. De'Andre Hunter had 22 points and John Collins added 21. Young enters Wednesday's matchup against the Magic averaging 29.9 points, 9.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. In his last meeting against Orlando, Young filled the stat sheet with 29 points and nine assists.

In addition, the Hawks are 15-5 in their last 20 games against the Magic at home.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando escaped with a win against the Brooklyn Nets in its last outing, 115-113. The Magic overcame a 19-point deficit in the victory. Aaron Gordon was the offensive standout of the game for the Magic, dropping a double-double with 27 points and 10 boards. He also had a critical blocked shot in the final seconds of the game to preserve the victory.

Plus, Orlando is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven meetings against Atlanta. In their Feb. 10 matchup against the Hawks, the Magic came away with a 135-126 victory as 8.5-point favorites.

