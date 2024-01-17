We've got another exciting Southeast Division matchup on the NBA schedule as the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 16-23 overall and 7-11 at home, while Orlando is 22-18 overall and 9-13 on the road. The Hawks have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against the Magic.

Hawks vs. Magic spread: Hawks -4

Hawks vs. Magic over/under: 232 points

Hawks vs. Magic money line: Hawks: -167, Magic: +141

What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta walked away with a 109-99 win over San Antonio on Monday. The Hawks ran away with 69 points in the first half. Trae Young was his usual excellent self, shooting 6-for-11 from long range and dropping a double-double with 36 points and 13 assists. For the season, Young is averaging 27.5 points, 10.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

The Hawks are 5-1 in their last six meetings at home against the Magic. However, Atlanta is just 3-13 against the spread in its last 16 home games overall.

What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They managed a 98-94 victory over the Knicks. Paolo Banchero paced the Magic against New York, recording 20 points, six rebounds and three assists. Banchero is averaging 22.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season.

Orlando is averaging 112.2 points per game this season. Defensively, the Magic are giving up 111.2 points per game, the fourth-fewest in the NBA.

