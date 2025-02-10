The Orlando Magic will host the Atlanta Hawks in an Eastern Conference matchup on Sunday. Orlando is off to a 26-28 start on the season and is eighth in the East standings, while Atlanta is 25-28 and sits ninth. The Hawks have won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups but the Magic have covered the spread in five of the last six meetings between the franchises. Jalen Suggs (quad) is doubtful for Orlando.

Tipoff from the Kia Center in Orlando is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. The home team is listed as a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Magic vs. Hawks odds and the over/under is 222 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Hawks spread: Orlando -5.5

Magic vs. Hawks over/under: 222 points

Magic vs. Hawks money line: Orlando -208, Atlanta +173

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic dodged a bullet on Saturday and came away with a 112-111 victory against the Spurs, despite facing an 85-72 deficit with 3:18 remaining in the third quarter. Franz Wagner dropped a double-double on 33 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Anthony Black also had 20 points off the bench while Paolo Banchero supplied 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Orlando is only 1-6 against the spread over its last seven games but is also 8-3 against the number in its last 11 against Southeast Division opponents.

Why the Hawks can cover

Meanwhile, the Hawks strolled past the Wizards in a 125-111 victory on Saturday. Among those leading the charge was Trae Young, who posted a double-double with 35 points and 14 assists. No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher also had 18 points in the victory.

Young is now leading the league in assists (11.4 per game) and is also averaging 23.5 points per night. The win was Atlanta's third in four games and the Hawks have now covered the spread in each of their last five contests.

