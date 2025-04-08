We've got another exciting Southeast Division matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Orlando Magic will host the Atlanta Hawks. Orlando is 38-40 overall and 20-19 at home, while Atlanta is 37-41 overall and 17-22 on the road. The Magic are seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, one game above the Hawks in eighth place, as both teams are locked into the NBA Play-in Tournament, though seeding is still up for grabs. The teams split their two earlier matchups this season, with the road team winning each time.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET on at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. The Magic are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Magic odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 225.5 points. Before entering any Magic vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Atlanta vs. Orlando. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Hawks spread: Magic -4.5 at BetMGM

Magic vs. Hawks over/under: 225 points

Magic vs. Hawks money line: Magic: -174, Hawks: +145

ATL: The Hawks are 39-39 against the spread (ATS) in 2024-25

ORL: The Magic are 38-40 versus the line this season

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic came out on top against the Washington Wizards by a score of 109-97 on Thursday as they've had a long four-day break since then. Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 33 points and 18 boards, with the latter being a new career-high for the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year. Another player making a difference was Franz Wagner, who posted 27 points to go along with five assists and five boards.

Orlando is now 6-2 over its last eight games as it is streaking heading into the play-in and, potentially, the playoffs. The team is also 8-4 ATS over its last 12 games and has taken care of business all season long when favored at home. The Magic have covered in nearly 58% of games as a home favorite, which is the best rate amongst all Eastern Conference teams. Meanwhile, Atlanta has dropped back-to-back games versus the line, and the Magic knocked off the Hawks, 114-108, on the road in their last meeting on Feb. 20, also covering in that contest. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Hawks can cover

Meanwhile, the Hawks finally caught a break after three consecutive losses as they walked away with a 147-134 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Hawks, such as Trae Young, who dropped a double-double with 23 points and 15 assists. Onyeka Okongwu was another key player with 27 points and 12 rebounds as the Hawks had a total of seven players reach double-figures in their highest-scoring regulation game of the season.

The Hawks were working as a unit and finished the game with 43 assists, which tied a season-high. Meanwhile, Orlando ranks dead-last in the NBA in assists as the Magic simply struggle to put the ball into the hoop. Orlando is also last in 3P percentage and made 3-pointers, with bottom-four rankings in offensive rating, points per game and field goal percentage. The line for this game also heavily favors Atlanta, which is 11-4 (73%) ATS when underdogs of +3 to +6, where Orlando is just 5-8 ATS (38%) when favored in between 3 and 6 points. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Magic vs. Hawks picks

