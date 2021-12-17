Who's Playing

Miami @ Orlando

Current Records: Miami 17-12; Orlando 5-24

What to Know

The Orlando Magic haven't won a game against the Miami Heat since Dec. 23 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Orlando and Miami will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. The Heat will be strutting in after a win while the Magic will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Orlando and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Orlando falling 111-99 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Orlando was down 93-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Cole Anthony had a rough night: he played for 34 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-14 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, Miami didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 101-96 victory. Point guard Gabe Vincent (26 points) was the top scorer for the Heat.

The Magic are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in eight of their 11 home games.

Orlando is now 5-24 while Miami sits at 17-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Orlando is stumbling into the game with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 101.3 on average. Miami's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 103.8 on average. The Magic might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Heat are a 3.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Orlando.