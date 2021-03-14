Who's Playing

Miami @ Orlando

Current Records: Miami 20-18; Orlando 13-25

What to Know

The Orlando Magic are home Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. The Magic and the Miami Heat will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. Orlando and Miami are even-steven over their past 22 head-to-heads (11-11).

Orlando found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 104-77 punch to the gut against the San Antonio Spurs this past Friday. Orlando was up 29-16 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Center Nikola Vucevic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 42-42 at the half for Miami and the Chicago Bulls this past Friday, but the Heat stepped up in the second half for a 101-90 win. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 28 points and eight assists. This also makes it three games in a row in which Jimmy G Buckets has had at least three steals.

The Magic are now 13-25 while Miami sits at 20-18. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando has only been able to knock down 43% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Heat's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.30%, which places them second in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Orlando and Miami both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.