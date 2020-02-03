Magic vs. Heat: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Magic vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami @ Orlando
Current Records: Miami 32-15; Orlando 21-27
What to Know
The Miami Heat have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Orlando Magic will meet up at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Amway Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Miami in their past three games, so Orlando might be catching them at a good time.
It was a hard-fought game, but the Heat had to settle for a 109-101 loss against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Miami's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Goran Dragic, who had 23 points.
Orlando is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Monday. They suffered a grim 113-92 defeat to Miami. Shooting guard Terrence Ross wasn't much of a difference maker for Orlando and played for 28 minutes with.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $47.82
Odds
The Heat are a slight 2-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 206
Series History
Orlando have won ten out of their last 18 games against Miami.
- Jan 27, 2020 - Miami 113 vs. Orlando 92
- Jan 03, 2020 - Orlando 105 vs. Miami 85
- Mar 26, 2019 - Orlando 104 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 23, 2018 - Miami 115 vs. Orlando 91
- Dec 04, 2018 - Orlando 105 vs. Miami 90
- Oct 17, 2018 - Orlando 104 vs. Miami 101
- Feb 05, 2018 - Orlando 111 vs. Miami 109
- Dec 30, 2017 - Miami 117 vs. Orlando 111
- Dec 26, 2017 - Miami 107 vs. Orlando 89
- Oct 18, 2017 - Orlando 116 vs. Miami 109
- Mar 03, 2017 - Orlando 110 vs. Miami 99
- Feb 13, 2017 - Orlando 116 vs. Miami 107
- Dec 20, 2016 - Orlando 136 vs. Miami 130
- Oct 26, 2016 - Miami 108 vs. Orlando 96
- Apr 10, 2016 - Miami 118 vs. Orlando 96
- Apr 08, 2016 - Orlando 112 vs. Miami 109
- Mar 25, 2016 - Miami 108 vs. Orlando 97
- Dec 26, 2015 - Miami 108 vs. Orlando 101
