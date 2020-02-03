Magic vs. Heat: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Miami @ Orlando

Current Records: Miami 32-15; Orlando 21-27

What to Know

The Miami Heat have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Orlando Magic will meet up at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Amway Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Miami in their past three games, so Orlando might be catching them at a good time.

It was a hard-fought game, but the Heat had to settle for a 109-101 loss against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Miami's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Goran Dragic, who had 23 points.

Orlando is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Monday. They suffered a grim 113-92 defeat to Miami. Shooting guard Terrence Ross wasn't much of a difference maker for Orlando and played for 28 minutes with.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.82

Odds

The Heat are a slight 2-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 206

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Orlando have won ten out of their last 18 games against Miami.