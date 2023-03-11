Who's Playing
Miami @ Orlando
Current Records: Miami 36-32; Orlando 27-40
What to Know
The Miami Heat have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. Miami and the Orlando Magic will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Amway Center. The Heat should still be riding high after a victory, while Orlando will be looking to right the ship.
The Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday Miami proved too difficult a challenge. Miami came out on top in a nail-biter against Cleveland, sneaking past 119-115. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and had 33 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Magic came up short against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, falling 131-124. Despite the defeat, Orlando got a solid performance out of point guard Markelle Fultz, who had 25 points and six assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 15-31-3 against the spread when favored.
Miami's win brought them up to 36-32 while Orlando's loss pulled them down to 27-40. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Heat are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 108.5 on average. The Magic have experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 111.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $59.00
Odds
The Heat are a slight 2-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Orlando.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Miami 107 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 27, 2023 - Miami 110 vs. Orlando 105
- Apr 10, 2022 - Orlando 125 vs. Miami 111
- Dec 26, 2021 - Miami 93 vs. Orlando 83
- Dec 17, 2021 - Miami 115 vs. Orlando 105
- Oct 25, 2021 - Miami 107 vs. Orlando 90
- Mar 14, 2021 - Miami 102 vs. Orlando 97
- Mar 11, 2021 - Miami 111 vs. Orlando 103
- Dec 23, 2020 - Orlando 113 vs. Miami 107
- Mar 04, 2020 - Miami 116 vs. Orlando 113
- Feb 01, 2020 - Miami 102 vs. Orlando 89
- Jan 27, 2020 - Miami 113 vs. Orlando 92
- Jan 03, 2020 - Orlando 105 vs. Miami 85
- Mar 26, 2019 - Orlando 104 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 23, 2018 - Miami 115 vs. Orlando 91
- Dec 04, 2018 - Orlando 105 vs. Miami 90
- Oct 17, 2018 - Orlando 104 vs. Miami 101
- Feb 05, 2018 - Orlando 111 vs. Miami 109
- Dec 30, 2017 - Miami 117 vs. Orlando 111
- Dec 26, 2017 - Miami 107 vs. Orlando 89
- Oct 18, 2017 - Orlando 116 vs. Miami 109
- Mar 03, 2017 - Orlando 110 vs. Miami 99
- Feb 13, 2017 - Orlando 116 vs. Miami 107
- Dec 20, 2016 - Orlando 136 vs. Miami 130
- Oct 26, 2016 - Miami 108 vs. Orlando 96
- Apr 10, 2016 - Miami 118 vs. Orlando 96
- Apr 08, 2016 - Orlando 112 vs. Miami 109
- Mar 25, 2016 - Miami 108 vs. Orlando 97
- Dec 26, 2015 - Miami 108 vs. Orlando 101