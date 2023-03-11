Who's Playing

Miami @ Orlando

Current Records: Miami 36-32; Orlando 27-40

What to Know

The Miami Heat have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. Miami and the Orlando Magic will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Amway Center. The Heat should still be riding high after a victory, while Orlando will be looking to right the ship.

The Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday Miami proved too difficult a challenge. Miami came out on top in a nail-biter against Cleveland, sneaking past 119-115. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and had 33 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Magic came up short against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, falling 131-124. Despite the defeat, Orlando got a solid performance out of point guard Markelle Fultz, who had 25 points and six assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 15-31-3 against the spread when favored.

Miami's win brought them up to 36-32 while Orlando's loss pulled them down to 27-40. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Heat are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 108.5 on average. The Magic have experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 111.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.00

Odds

The Heat are a slight 2-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Orlando.