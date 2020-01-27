Magic vs. Heat odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 27 predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 31-14 overall and 20-2 at home, while Orlando is 21-26 overall and 8-15 on the road. The Heat have won four of their past six games.The Magic have lost five of their past six. Miami is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Magic odds, while the over-under is set at 210.5. Before entering any Magic vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. Magic spread: Heat -4.5

Heat vs. Magic over-under: 210.5 points

Heat vs. Magic money line: Miami -194, Orlando 166

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Friday as it fell 122-117 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Bam Adebayo had 18 points and nine assists in addition to eight rebounds. Adebayo is expected to play his 132nd consecutive game on Monday despite dealing with ankle soreness. Jimmy Butler is questionable with an ankle injury.

Miami suffered a 105-85 defeat to Orlando the last time the two teams met on January 3. The Heat have won nine of 10 this season when they have at least two days off before a game.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando lost to the Clippers on Sunday,112-97 at home. One thing holding Orlando back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Terrence Ross; he finished with only eight points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court. Michael Carter-Williams led the Magic with 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Magic won three of the four meetings between the teams last season and nine of the past 13 overall. They have lost six of seven games in the second matchup of back-to-back outings this season.

