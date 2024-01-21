We've got another exciting Southeast Division matchup on the NBA schedule as the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat are set to tip at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Kia Center. Orlando is 22-20 overall and 13-6 at home, while Miami is 24-18 overall and 12-10 on the road. The Heat have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against the Magic.

The Heat are favored by 1 point in the latest Magic vs. Heat odds, and the over/under is 215 points.

Magic vs. Heat spread: Magic +1

Magic vs. Heat over/under: 215 points

Magic vs. Heat money line: Magic: -105, Heat: -115

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando lost to Philadelphia at home by a decisive 124-109 margin on Friday. The Magic have not had much luck with the 76ers recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met. The Magic's loss came about despite a quality game from Wendell Carter Jr., who dropped a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Carter Jr. continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

The Magic limp into Sunday's showdown having lost five of their last six games. However, Orlando is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Heat on Friday, but the final result did not. They lost 109-108 to Atlanta on a last-minute jump shot From Dejounte Murray. The Heat have now suffered a loss in back-to-back games.

Jimmy Butler put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 25 points along with six assists and five rebounds. For the season, Butler is averaging 21.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He's knocking down 48.2% of his field goals and 37.7% of his 3-point attempts.

