We've got another exciting Southeast Division matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Orlando Magic will host the Miami Heat. Orlando is 16-9 overall and 11-2 at home, while Miami is 15-12 overall and 8-6 on the road. The Heat are 11-3 over the last 14 meetings, though the Magic have won two of the last three matchups in Orlando. The Magic are 17-8 against the spread this season, while the Heat are 11-16 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. The Magic are favored by 5 points in the latest Heat vs. Magic odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 220.5 points. Before entering any Magic vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Magic vs. Heat spread: Magic -5

Magic vs. Heat over/under: 220.5 points

Magic vs. Heat money line: Magic: -199, Heat: +165

What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic have been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 114-97 to the Boston Celtics. That's two games in a row now that the Magic have lost by exactly 17 points. Despite the loss, the Magic got a solid performance out of Paolo Banchero, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and 10 rebounds.

The Magic hound opponents on the defensive end, ranking fourth in both points allowed per game and defensive rating, after being middle-of-the-pack in both stats a year ago. On offense, Banchero (21 points per game) and Franz Wagner (20 PPG) lead the way, and they're the only pair of teammates aged 22 or younger that both average at least 20 points per night. Orlando will get another part of its young core in Wendell Carter Jr. back on Wednesday after missing the last 20 games with a hand injury, but former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz (knee) remains out. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, Miami was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as it fell 112-108 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The loss came about despite the Heat having been up 17 in the second quarter. Miami led the game for nearly 37 of the 48 minutes but have now dropped 10 of the last 12 meetings with the Wolves.

Miami welcomed back Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro in that loss, after they had missed seven games and 18 games, respectively. Even without Herro for most of the season, Miami still leads the NBA with 39% from 3-point range, though it ranks just 19th in attempts. On defense, the Heat allow 4.1 fewer points per game when Adebayo plays as opposed to when he's sidelined. However, Miami will still be shorthanded tonight as Jimmy Butler (calf) is out as is veteran Kevin Love (illness). See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

The Magic can't be too worried coming into this matchup, as they're 9-0 when expecting a win. Meanwhile, the Heat can't catch a break as the underdog this season and currently sit at 3-8 in that position.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Magic are 8-1 against the spread in their last 9 games when favored.

The Magic are 6-1 against the spread in their last 7 games when favored at home.

The Heat are 10-12-1 against the spread in their last 23 games after a day off.

How to make Magic vs. Heat picks

