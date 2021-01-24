Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Orlando

Current Records: Charlotte 6-9; Orlando 7-9

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Orlando Magic are heading back home. The Magic and the Charlotte Hornets will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Amway Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Orlando fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Indiana Pacers this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-118. Despite the defeat, Orlando got a solid performance out of shooting guard Evan Fournier, who had 26 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Charlotte ended up a good deal behind the Chicago Bulls when they played this past Friday, losing 123-110. The losing side was boosted by small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 34 points along with six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Orlando is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Orlando, who are 8-8 against the spread.

The Magic had enough points to win and then some against the Hornets when the two teams previously met in February of last year, taking their contest 112-100. Will Orlando repeat their success, or does Charlotte have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Magic are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Orlando.