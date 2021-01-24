Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Orlando
Current Records: Charlotte 6-9; Orlando 7-9
What to Know
After five games on the road, the Orlando Magic are heading back home. The Magic and the Charlotte Hornets will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Amway Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Orlando fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Indiana Pacers this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-118. Despite the defeat, Orlando got a solid performance out of shooting guard Evan Fournier, who had 26 points and nine assists.
Meanwhile, Charlotte ended up a good deal behind the Chicago Bulls when they played this past Friday, losing 123-110. The losing side was boosted by small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 34 points along with six rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Orlando is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Orlando, who are 8-8 against the spread.
The Magic had enough points to win and then some against the Hornets when the two teams previously met in February of last year, taking their contest 112-100. Will Orlando repeat their success, or does Charlotte have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Magic are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Charlotte have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Orlando.
- Feb 03, 2020 - Orlando 112 vs. Charlotte 100
- Jan 20, 2020 - Orlando 106 vs. Charlotte 83
- Apr 10, 2019 - Orlando 122 vs. Charlotte 114
- Feb 14, 2019 - Orlando 127 vs. Charlotte 89
- Dec 31, 2018 - Charlotte 125 vs. Orlando 100
- Oct 19, 2018 - Charlotte 120 vs. Orlando 88
- Apr 06, 2018 - Charlotte 137 vs. Orlando 100
- Feb 14, 2018 - Charlotte 104 vs. Orlando 102
- Dec 04, 2017 - Charlotte 104 vs. Orlando 94
- Oct 29, 2017 - Charlotte 120 vs. Orlando 113
- Mar 22, 2017 - Charlotte 109 vs. Orlando 102
- Mar 10, 2017 - Charlotte 121 vs. Orlando 81
- Dec 28, 2016 - Charlotte 120 vs. Orlando 101
- Dec 09, 2016 - Charlotte 109 vs. Orlando 88
- Apr 13, 2016 - Charlotte 117 vs. Orlando 103
- Mar 16, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Orlando 99
- Jan 22, 2016 - Charlotte 120 vs. Orlando 116
- Dec 16, 2015 - Orlando 113 vs. Charlotte 98