We've got another exciting Southeast Division matchup on the schedule as the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 15-46 overall and 8-22 at home, while Orlando is 35-26 overall and 14-18 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings, but the Magic are 4-1 in their last five games against the Hornets.

The Magic are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Magic odds, and the over/under is 207.5 points.

Hornets vs. Magic spread: Hornets +8.5

Hornets vs. Magic over/under: 207.5 points

Hornets vs. Magic money line: Hornets: +294, Magic: -373

What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic waltzed into their matchup on Sunday with two straight wins but they left with three. Orlando blew past the Detroit Pistons 113-91. The Magic can attribute much of their success to Wendell Carter Jr., who scored 19 points to go along with eight rebounds and two blocks, and Paolo Banchero, who finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Magic are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. Orlando is giving up 109.9 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league. The Magic are 6-1 in their last seven games and they're 12-4 against the spread in their last 16 contests overall.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight defeat. Charlotte took a 111-106 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Toronto Raptors. Despite losing five of their last six games, the Hornets have been profitable against the spread. In fact, Charlotte is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games.

Brandon Miller is having a solid rookie season, averaging 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He's knocking down 44.0% of his field goals and he racked up 20 points in his last meeting against the Magic. Miller recorded his first double-double of the season in the loss against Toronto on Sunday, recording 26 points and 10 assists.

How to make Hornets vs. Magic picks

