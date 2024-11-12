The Orlando Magic will host the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night in an Eastern Conference matchup in the opening night of the 2024 NBA Cup. Orlando is 5-6 on the season and is currently fourth in the East, while Charlotte is 4-6 overall and is eighth in the standings. This will be the first of four head-to-head matchups during the regular season, and last year the Magic won and covered the spread in three of four meetings.

Tipoff from the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Orlando is the 7.5-point favorite in the latest Magic vs. Hornets odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 212.5.

Magic vs. Hornets spread: Orlando -7.5

Magic vs. Hornets over/under: 212.5 points

Magic vs. Hornets money line: Orlando -332, Charlotte +259

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando is coming off a 121-94 win over the Wizards on Sunday, and Franz Wagner led the way with 23 points in the victory. However, it was the Magic bench that shined overall, with Orlando going 13 deep on the night and the reserves combining to score 62 points.

Cole Anthony had 16 points in just 15 minutes off the bench, and Moritz Wagner had 16 points and 6 rebounds in just under 23 minutes. The Magic will be without Paolo Banchero (oblique) and Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) on Tuesday but have won and covered the spread in their last two games. Orlando also gets to face a Hornets team missing Miles Bridges (knee) and Nick Richards (rib), who are two of the team's five double-digit scorers. See which team to pick here.

Why the Hornets can cover

Meanwhile, the Hornets lost 107-105 to the 76ers on Sunday after winning their previous two games. LaMelo Ball had 38 points and 8 assists but it wasn't enough to overcome 21 turnovers and the Hornets shooting 37.9% from the floor on the night.

However, Charlotte did cover as 4.5-point underdogs in that contest and has covered the spread in its last three games, including outright wins as underdogs over the Pacers and Pistons. The Hornets also won and covered the spread as 12.5-point underdogs in their last matchup with the Magic at home last April. See which team to pick here.

