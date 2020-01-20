Magic vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, MLK Day predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Charlotte Hornets and the Orlando Magic will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at the Spectrum Center as part of the MLK Day NBA schedule. Charlotte is 15-29 overall and 7-13 at home, while Orlando is 20-23 overall and 7-15 on the road. The Hornets lost all four games on a recent road trip and have dropped six consecutive games overall.

The Magic are coming off a West Coast swing where they lost three of five games. Orlando is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Magic odds, while the over-under is set at 207.5. Before entering any Magic vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $2,000 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 12 on a blistering 28-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Hornets vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Charlotte fell 100-86 to Denver last Wednesday. Terry Rozier shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and nine dimes. The Nuggets led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Orlando lost to Golden State on Saturday, 109-95. Terrence Ross wasn't much of a difference-maker for the Magic, as he finished with 10 points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court. Markelle Fultz scored 23 points and Nikola Vucevic had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The Magic come into this road contest having lost seven of their past 10 away games. They have scored 95 or fewer points in three of their last five.

The Hornets are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.8 on average. The Magic rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 104.4 on average.

So who wins Magic vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hornets vs. Magic spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.