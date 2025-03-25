A day after knocking off the Los Angeles Lakers, the Orlando Magic will travel to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday evening. Charlotte is 18-53 overall and 11-25 at home, while Orlando is 34-38 overall and 15-21 on the road. The Magic have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against the Hornets. Orlando is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games, while Charlotte has lost 11 of its past 14 games at home.

Tipoff from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Magic are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Hornets odds via SportsLine Consensus, and the over/under is 212.5 points. Before entering any Hornets vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 153-113 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 20-10 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Orlando vs. Charlotte. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Hornets vs. Magic spread: Hornets +5.5

Hornets vs. Magic over/under: 212.5 points

Hornets vs. Magic money line: Hornets: +175, Magic: -211

Hornets vs. Magic picks: See picks here

Hornets vs. Magic streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Magic can cover

On Monday, the Magic were able to grind out an impressive victory over the Lakers, taking the game 118-106. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Magic to victory, but perhaps none more so than Franz Wagner, who almost dropped a double-double with 32 points and nine assists. Wagner has been spectacular for the Magic this season, averaging 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Paolo Banchero also had a strong showing in the win, recording 30 points and seven rebounds. Banchero is knocking down 44.9% of his field goals while averaging 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Orlando is also disruptive on the defensive end of the floor. The Magic feature the NBA's most suffocating defense, holding opponents to 106.1 points per game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Hornets can cover

The Hornets were victorious in their last game at home, securing a 115-98 win over the New York Knicks. Guard LaMelo Ball was the offensive standout for Charlotte, finishing with 25 points, eight assists and five rebounds. For the season, Ball is averaging 25.2 points, 7.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Forward Miles Bridges is also an effective playmaker for the Hornets. Bridges enters tonight's matchup averaging 20.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He's connecting on 43.8% of his field goals and 32.5% of his 3-point attempts. In addition, the Magic are 0-5 in their last five games played on a Tuesday and could be dealing with fatigue after playing a tough opponent on Monday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Magic vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Hornets, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.