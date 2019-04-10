Magic vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: NBA picks, predictions from proven model on 76-59 roll

Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets host Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, and tipoff from the Spectrum Center is set for 8 p.m. ET. Wednesday night's game will mark the final contest of the regular season for both teams and could result in elimination from postseason contention for the Hornets. After its fourth straight win on Tuesday, Charlotte has climbed back into the 2019 NBA playoff picture and the Hornets stand one game out of the 8-seed. They'll need to beat Orlando and have the New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons in order to qualify for the NBA playoffs 2019. Orlando, meanwhile, could finish the season seeded anywhere from six to eight depending on Wednesday's matchup. Charlotte is listed as a four-point home favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 219.5 in the latest Hornets vs. Magic odds. Before you make any Magic vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model is well aware of the difference in motivation between these teams. Orlando has already clinched a playoff berth, while the Hornets are fighting for their playoff lives. The Hornets have won a stunning 12 of their last 13 games against the Magic, and Walker has been tough on Orlando for years.

Walker has also been the driving force behind Charlotte's late-season push, as he has played inspired basketball to close out the season. In the four April games that his minutes haven't been affected by blowouts, Walker has averaged 35 points, six rebounds, and six assists, while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three.

But just because Charlotte has more motivation doesn't mean it will cover the Magic vs. Hornets spread on Wednesday night.

The model is also aware that Orlando has been one of Vegas' most undervalued teams all season, evidenced by its sixth-ranked cover rate (54.4 percent). The Magic boast a top-10 defense and also rank ahead of Charlotte in rebounding rate and point differential.

The Magic enter Wednesday's season finale with three consecutive wins under their belt as well as an 8-2 record over their last 10. And, while they might not have the motivation of playing for a playoff spot, there is still plenty of reason for them to come to play with a chance for head coach Steve Clifford to eliminate his former team from playoff contention. Also, if Brooklyn drops the ball against Miami in Dwyane Wade's final game, Orlando could end up as high as the No. 6 seed with a win.

