Who's Playing

Utah @ Orlando

Current Records: Utah 26-7; Orlando 13-20

What to Know

The Orlando Magic haven't won a game against the Utah Jazz since Dec. 15 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought this past Saturday. The Magic will take on Utah at 8 p.m. ET at home. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

There's no need to mince words: Orlando lost to the Brooklyn Nets this past Thursday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 129-92. Orlando was down 92-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Orlando's loss came about despite a quality game from center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, Utah came up short against the Miami Heat this past Friday, falling 124-116. Utah's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 30 points in addition to six rebounds, and center Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 boards.

The Magic are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Orlando at 13-20 and the Jazz at 26-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: Orlando has only been able to knock down 42.90% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Utah's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.30%, which places them third in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Utah have won seven out of their last ten games against Orlando.

Jan 04, 2020 - Utah 109 vs. Orlando 96

Dec 17, 2019 - Utah 109 vs. Orlando 102

Jan 09, 2019 - Utah 106 vs. Orlando 93

Dec 15, 2018 - Orlando 96 vs. Utah 89

Mar 05, 2018 - Utah 94 vs. Orlando 80

Nov 18, 2017 - Utah 125 vs. Orlando 85

Jan 14, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. Orlando 107

Nov 11, 2016 - Utah 87 vs. Orlando 74

Dec 03, 2015 - Orlando 103 vs. Utah 94

Nov 13, 2015 - Orlando 102 vs. Utah 93

Injury Report for Orlando

James Ennis III: Out (Calf)

Aaron Gordon: Out (Ankle)

Cole Anthony: Out (Ribs)

Jonathan Isaac: Out for the Season (Knee)

Markelle Fultz: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Utah