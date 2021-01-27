Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Orlando

Current Records: Sacramento 6-10; Orlando 8-10

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 121.19 points per matchup before their game on Wednesday. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Kings were able to grind out a solid victory over the New York Knicks this past Friday, winning 103-94. Among those leading the charge for Sacramento was small forward Harrison Barnes, who had 21 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Orlando picked up a 117-108 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. The Magic's center Nikola Vucevic did his thing and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 boards in addition to seven dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least 12 rebounds.

Sacramento ended up a good deal behind Orlando when they played when the two teams previously met in August of last year, losing 132-116. Can Sacramento avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Sacramento have won six out of their last ten games against Orlando.