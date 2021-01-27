Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Orlando
Current Records: Sacramento 6-10; Orlando 8-10
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 121.19 points per matchup before their game on Wednesday. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Kings were able to grind out a solid victory over the New York Knicks this past Friday, winning 103-94. Among those leading the charge for Sacramento was small forward Harrison Barnes, who had 21 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Orlando picked up a 117-108 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. The Magic's center Nikola Vucevic did his thing and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 boards in addition to seven dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least 12 rebounds.
Sacramento ended up a good deal behind Orlando when they played when the two teams previously met in August of last year, losing 132-116. Can Sacramento avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Sacramento have won six out of their last ten games against Orlando.
- Aug 02, 2020 - Orlando 132 vs. Sacramento 116
- Jan 13, 2020 - Orlando 114 vs. Sacramento 112
- Jan 07, 2019 - Sacramento 111 vs. Orlando 95
- Oct 30, 2018 - Sacramento 107 vs. Orlando 99
- Mar 09, 2018 - Sacramento 94 vs. Orlando 88
- Jan 23, 2018 - Sacramento 105 vs. Orlando 99
- Mar 13, 2017 - Sacramento 120 vs. Orlando 115
- Nov 03, 2016 - Orlando 102 vs. Sacramento 94
- Mar 11, 2016 - Orlando 107 vs. Sacramento 100
- Nov 21, 2015 - Sacramento 97 vs. Orlando 91