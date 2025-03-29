The Sacramento Kings (36-37) travel to play the Orlando Magic (35-39) in a cross-conference battle on Saturday. The Kings ended their four-game losing streak on Thursday. Sacramento defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 128-107. Meanwhile, the Magic had their three-game win streak halted. The Dallas Mavericks beat Orlando 101-92. Cole Anthony (toe) is doubtful for Orlando, while Jalen Suggs (knee) is out.

Tipoff is at 5 p.m. ET from the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. The Kings are 1-point favorites in the latest Kings vs. Magic odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.5. Before locking in any Kings vs. Magic picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 153-113 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000.

Now, the model has simulated Kings vs. Magic 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Magic:

Kings vs. Magic spread: Sacramento -1 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Kings vs. Magic over/under: 218.5 points

Kings vs. Magic money line: Sacramento -113, Orlando -106

ORL: The Magic are 35-38-1 against the spread this season

SAC: The Kings are 29-40-4 against the spread this season

Kings vs. Magic picks:

Kings vs. Magic streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Kings can cover

Forward Domantas Sabonis is a high-energy and impactful playmaker in the frontcourt. Sabonis leads the league in rebounds (14) with 19 points and 6.1 assists per game. He's compiled 53 double-doubles this season. In his last contest, Sabonis finished with 22 points, 19 boards and six assists.

Guard DeMar DeRozan has a crafty offensive game that thrives in the mid-range and around the rim. DeRozan logs 22 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. In the win over the Trail Blazers, DeRozan had 21 points and 10 assists. This was his second double-double of 10-plus assists in his past three games.

Why the Magic can cover

Forward Franz Wagner consistently impacts the game in many different ways. Wagner ranks first in the NBA in points (24.3), assists (4.7), and steals (1.3). The 23-year-old has poured in at least 25 points, five rebounds, and four assists in two of his last three games. On March 25, Wagner had 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Forward Paolo Banchero provides this team with a relentless force in the lane. Banchero averages 25.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. The Duke product has dropped 30-plus points in five straight games. In the loss to the Mavs, Banchero totaled 35 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.

How to make Kings vs. Magic picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Kings vs. Magic and is leaning Under the total, projecting 215 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations.

So who wins Kings vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations?

