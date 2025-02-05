The Sacramento Kings will square off against the Orlando Magic at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 25-24 overall and 13-12 at home, while Orlando is 24-27 overall and 9-18 on the road. The Kings have dominated this series over the years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against Orlando.

The Kings are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Magic odds, and the over/under is 219.5 points. Before entering any Magic vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 144-102 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning almost $4,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Orlando vs. Sacramento. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Kings vs. Magic spread: Kings -5.5

Kings vs. Magic over/under: 219.5 points

Kings vs. Magic money line: Kings: -224, Magic: +185

Kings vs. Magic picks: See picks here

Kings vs. Magic streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Kings can cover

The Kings will head into Monday's matchup on the heels of a 116-114 victory over the Timberwolves. The Kings can attribute much of their success to DeMar DeRozan, who went 14 for 25 en route to 33 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Domantas Sabonis was also effective in the win, recording 14 points and 11 rebounds. For the season, Sabonis is averaging 20.6 points, 14.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

The Kings are 12-5 in their last 17 games and 7-0 in their past seven games at home. Sacramento is also an impressive 8-1 in its past nine games played on a Wednesday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a 104-99 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Warriors. The contest was a 43-43 toss-up at halftime, but Orlando couldn't quite close it out. Even though they lost, the Magic smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds.

The Magic are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. Orlando is giving up 105.4 points per game, the second-fewest in the league. Offensively, Orlando is led by Franz Wagner, who's averaging 24.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Magic vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kings vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 144-102 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.