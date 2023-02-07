Who's Playing
New York @ Orlando
Current Records: New York 29-26; Orlando 22-32
What to Know
The New York Knicks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Amway Center. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with New York going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as New York wrapped it up with a 108-97 win at home. New York's power forward Julius Randle did his thing and had 24 points and seven assists along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Orlando beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-113 on Sunday. Orlando's center Wendell Carter Jr. was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 20 points and 12 boards.
Their wins bumped New York to 29-26 and the Magic to 22-32. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Knicks and Orlando clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Orlando have won 13 out of their last 25 games against New York.
- Oct 24, 2022 - New York 115 vs. Orlando 102
- Apr 03, 2022 - New York 118 vs. Orlando 88
- Nov 17, 2021 - Orlando 104 vs. New York 98
- Oct 24, 2021 - Orlando 110 vs. New York 104
- Oct 22, 2021 - New York 121 vs. Orlando 96
- Mar 18, 2021 - New York 94 vs. Orlando 93
- Feb 17, 2021 - Orlando 107 vs. New York 89
- Jan 18, 2021 - New York 91 vs. Orlando 84
- Feb 06, 2020 - New York 105 vs. Orlando 103
- Oct 30, 2019 - Orlando 95 vs. New York 83
- Apr 03, 2019 - Orlando 114 vs. New York 100
- Feb 26, 2019 - New York 108 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 18, 2018 - Orlando 131 vs. New York 117
- Nov 11, 2018 - Orlando 115 vs. New York 89
- Apr 03, 2018 - Orlando 97 vs. New York 73
- Feb 22, 2018 - New York 120 vs. Orlando 113
- Dec 03, 2017 - Orlando 105 vs. New York 100
- Nov 08, 2017 - Orlando 112 vs. New York 99
- Mar 06, 2017 - New York 113 vs. Orlando 105
- Mar 01, 2017 - New York 101 vs. Orlando 90
- Jan 02, 2017 - Orlando 115 vs. New York 103
- Dec 22, 2016 - New York 106 vs. Orlando 95
- Feb 26, 2016 - New York 108 vs. Orlando 95
- Dec 21, 2015 - Orlando 107 vs. New York 99
- Nov 25, 2015 - Orlando 100 vs. New York 91