Who's Playing

New York @ Orlando

Current Records: New York 29-26; Orlando 22-32

What to Know

The New York Knicks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Amway Center. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with New York going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as New York wrapped it up with a 108-97 win at home. New York's power forward Julius Randle did his thing and had 24 points and seven assists along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Orlando beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-113 on Sunday. Orlando's center Wendell Carter Jr. was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 20 points and 12 boards.

Their wins bumped New York to 29-26 and the Magic to 22-32. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Knicks and Orlando clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Orlando have won 13 out of their last 25 games against New York.