New York @ Orlando

Current Records: New York 42-32; Orlando 30-43

The Orlando Magic have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New York Knicks and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 17 of 2021. Orlando has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome New York at 7 p.m. ET March 23 at Amway Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Thursday.

The Magic were able to grind out a solid victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, winning 122-112. Orlando relied on the efforts of shooting guard Gary Harris, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points, and power forward Paolo Banchero, who had 18 points and eight assists in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, New York came up short against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, falling 127-120. New York's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward R.J. Barrett, who had 26 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

Orlando is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Magic are now 30-43 while the Knicks sit at 42-32. Orlando is 9-20 after wins this year, and New York is 15-16 after losses.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: NBATV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.32

The Knicks are a 3-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Orlando and New York both have 13 wins in their last 26 games.