Magic vs. Knicks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
Orlando (home) vs. New York (away)
Current Records: Orlando 1-2; New York 1-3
Last Season Records: Orlando 42-40; New York 17-65
What to Know
After two games on the road, Orlando is heading back home. They will square off against New York at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. New York will be strutting in after a win while Orlando will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Magic came up short against Toronto on Monday, falling 104-95. C Nikola Vucevic had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only five points on 1-for-13 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Knicks were able to grind out a solid victory over Chicago on Monday, winning 105-98. No one put up better numbers for New York than PF Bobby Portis, who really brought his A game. He dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 boards. Portis' performance made up for a slower game against Boston on Saturday.
Orlando's defeat took them down to 1-2 while New York's victory pulled them up to 1-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando enters the match with only 17.7 fouls per game on average, good for best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, New York is fifth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 27 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.39
Series History
Orlando have won nine out of their last 15 games against New York.
- Apr 03, 2019 - Orlando 114 vs. New York 100
- Feb 26, 2019 - New York 108 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 18, 2018 - Orlando 131 vs. New York 117
- Nov 11, 2018 - Orlando 115 vs. New York 89
- Apr 03, 2018 - Orlando 97 vs. New York 73
- Feb 22, 2018 - New York 120 vs. Orlando 113
- Dec 03, 2017 - Orlando 105 vs. New York 100
- Nov 08, 2017 - Orlando 112 vs. New York 99
- Mar 06, 2017 - New York 113 vs. Orlando 105
- Mar 01, 2017 - New York 101 vs. Orlando 90
- Jan 02, 2017 - Orlando 115 vs. New York 103
- Dec 22, 2016 - New York 106 vs. Orlando 95
- Feb 26, 2016 - New York 108 vs. Orlando 95
- Dec 21, 2015 - Orlando 107 vs. New York 99
- Nov 25, 2015 - Orlando 100 vs. New York 91
