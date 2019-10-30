Magic vs. Knicks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Orlando (home) vs. New York (away)

Current Records: Orlando 1-2; New York 1-3

Last Season Records: Orlando 42-40; New York 17-65

What to Know

After two games on the road, Orlando is heading back home. They will square off against New York at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. New York will be strutting in after a win while Orlando will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Magic came up short against Toronto on Monday, falling 104-95. C Nikola Vucevic had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only five points on 1-for-13 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Knicks were able to grind out a solid victory over Chicago on Monday, winning 105-98. No one put up better numbers for New York than PF Bobby Portis, who really brought his A game. He dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 boards. Portis' performance made up for a slower game against Boston on Saturday.

Orlando's defeat took them down to 1-2 while New York's victory pulled them up to 1-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando enters the match with only 17.7 fouls per game on average, good for best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, New York is fifth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 27 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.39

Series History

Orlando have won nine out of their last 15 games against New York.