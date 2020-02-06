Magic vs. Knicks odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 6 predictions from proven model on 34-18 run
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Thursday's Magic vs. Knicks matchup 10,000 times.
The Orlando Magic (22-29) will look to right the ship on Thursday when they face the New York Knicks (15-36) on the second night of a back-to-back. The Magic have dropped six of the last seven games, while the Knicks have won two straight. Orlando will be without Jonathan Isaac (knee) and D.J. Augustin (knee) in this contest, with New York battling a list of injuries that includes rookie lottery pick RJ Barrett (ankle) listed as questionable.
Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Sportsbooks list the Magic as 2.5-point road favorites, down half a point from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 205.5 in the latest Magic vs. Knicks odds. Before making any Knicks vs. Magic picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 16 on a blistering 34-18 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Magic vs. Knicks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Knicks vs. Magic:
- Magic vs. Knicks spread: Magic -2.5
- Magic vs. Knicks over-under: 205.5 points
- Magic vs. Knicks money line: Magic -148, Knicks +135
- ORL: The Magic are 1-6 against the spread in the last seven games
- NYK: The Knicks are 7-2 against the spread in the last nine games
Why the Magic can cover
The model understands that Orlando has a disadvantage in the rest department on the second night of a back-to-back. However, the Magic do have some edges as they take on a porous New York defense. Orlando isn't explosive offensively, but it does avoid turnovers and the maximization of possessions could be important.
Defensively, the Magic are quite good, ranking in the top 10 of the NBA in overall defensive rating, and Orlando is an excellent team at causing havoc. The Magic also rank near the top of the heap in defensive rebounding and foul avoidance, painting an intriguing picture against a Knicks team that struggles to shoot with efficiency.
Why the Knicks can cover
Even so, Orlando isn't a lock to cover the Magic vs. Knicks spread. The model knows that the Knicks do a good job protecting the ball on the offensive end and, coupled with a strong offensive rebounding rate, New York can maximize its possessions against the Magic. Julius Randle is key to New York's offense game plan as well, averaging 18.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game on the year.
Defensively, the Knicks could also have an edge in the rebounding battle, ranking in the top half of the league, and New York will need to limit second-chance opportunities. Overall, the Knicks aren't known for their defensive prowess but, against an Orlando team that enters with the NBA's worst shooting efficiency, New York can afford to be aggressive.
How to make Magic vs. Knicks picks
SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with Nikola Vucevic and Taj Gibson projected to exceed their scoring averages. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations.
So who wins Magic vs. Knicks and which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Magic spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
