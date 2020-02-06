Magic vs. Knicks odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 6 predictions from proven model on 34-18 run

The Orlando Magic (22-29) will look to right the ship on Thursday when they face the New York Knicks (15-36) on the second night of a back-to-back. The Magic have dropped six of the last seven games, while the Knicks have won two straight. Orlando will be without Jonathan Isaac (knee) and D.J. Augustin (knee) in this contest, with New York battling a list of injuries that includes rookie lottery pick RJ Barrett (ankle) listed as questionable.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Sportsbooks list the Magic as 2.5-point road favorites, down half a point from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 205.5 in the latest Magic vs. Knicks odds. Before making any Knicks vs. Magic picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Magic vs. Knicks spread: Magic -2.5

Magic vs. Knicks over-under: 205.5 points

Magic vs. Knicks money line: Magic -148, Knicks +135

ORL: The Magic are 1-6 against the spread in the last seven games

NYK: The Knicks are 7-2 against the spread in the last nine games

Why the Magic can cover

The model understands that Orlando has a disadvantage in the rest department on the second night of a back-to-back. However, the Magic do have some edges as they take on a porous New York defense. Orlando isn't explosive offensively, but it does avoid turnovers and the maximization of possessions could be important.

Defensively, the Magic are quite good, ranking in the top 10 of the NBA in overall defensive rating, and Orlando is an excellent team at causing havoc. The Magic also rank near the top of the heap in defensive rebounding and foul avoidance, painting an intriguing picture against a Knicks team that struggles to shoot with efficiency.

Why the Knicks can cover

Even so, Orlando isn't a lock to cover the Magic vs. Knicks spread. The model knows that the Knicks do a good job protecting the ball on the offensive end and, coupled with a strong offensive rebounding rate, New York can maximize its possessions against the Magic. Julius Randle is key to New York's offense game plan as well, averaging 18.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game on the year.

Defensively, the Knicks could also have an edge in the rebounding battle, ranking in the top half of the league, and New York will need to limit second-chance opportunities. Overall, the Knicks aren't known for their defensive prowess but, against an Orlando team that enters with the NBA's worst shooting efficiency, New York can afford to be aggressive.

How to make Magic vs. Knicks picks

