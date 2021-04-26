Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Orlando

Current Records: Los Angeles 35-25; Orlando 18-42

What to Know

The Orlando Magic are getting right back to it as they host the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. ET April 26 at Amway Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Orlando ended up a good deal behind the Indiana Pacers when they played on Sunday, losing 131-112. The Magic were down 103-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Gary Harris had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Los Angeles and the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Lakers falling 108-93 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Ben McLemore (20 points) was the top scorer for Los Angeles.

Orlando is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Now might not be the best time to take Orlando against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

The losses put the Magic at 18-42 and Los Angeles at 35-25. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando is second worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.3 on average. The Lakers' defense has more to brag about, as they they rank second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 106.3 on average. Orlando might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Orlando have won six out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.