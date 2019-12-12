Magic vs. Lakers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Orlando

Current Records: Orlando 11-12; Los Angeles 21-3

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Orlando Magic on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. Los Angeles will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

The Lakers strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 142-125. PF Anthony Davis went supernova for the Lakers as he had 50 points and six assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Orlando came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, falling 110-101. Orlando got a solid performance out of SG Evan Fournier, who had 26 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 21-3 while Orlando's loss dropped them down to 11-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Orlando rank second in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.83 on average. But Los Angeles is even better: they enter the matchup with 7.13 blocked shots per game on average, good for best in the league. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: 211

Series History

Orlando have won five out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.