Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Orlando

Current Records: Los Angeles 13-20; Orlando 13-21

What to Know

The Orlando Magic have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 15 of 2020. Orlando will take on Los Angeles at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Amway Center after having had a few days off. The Magic are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

It was all tied up 61-61 at the half for Orlando and the San Antonio Spurs this past Friday, but Orlando stepped up in the second half for a cozy 133-113 victory. Orlando's point guard Cole Anthony looked sharp as he almost posted a triple-double on 23 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the Lakers came up short against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, falling 124-115. Los Angeles was down 94-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of small forward LeBron James, who had 38 points and five assists in addition to six boards. LBJ's night made it seven games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Magic are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a ten-game streak of ATS wins.

Orlando's win lifted them to 13-21 while Los Angeles' loss dropped them down to 13-20. Allowing an average of 118 points per game, the Lakers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $200.00

Odds

The Magic are a 4-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 14 games against Orlando.