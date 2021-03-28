The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Orlando Magic at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 29-17 overall and 15-10 at home, while Orlando is 15-30 overall and 5-15 on the road. The Lakers limp into Sunday's contest having lost four of their last five games. The Magic, meanwhile, are 2-12 in their last 14 outings.

Los Angeles is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Lakers vs. Magic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 208.5. Before entering any Magic vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Lakers vs. Magic spread: Lakers -6.5

Lakers vs. Magic over-under: 208.5 points

Lakers vs. Magic money line: Los Angeles -270, Orlando +230

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers didn't have too much trouble with the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Friday as they won 100-86. Montrezl Harrell was the offensive standout of the contest for Los Angeles, posting a double-double with 24 points and 10 boards. For the season, Harrell is averaging 15.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Harrell will have to continue to be Los Angeles' offensive standout with both LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) out of the lineup. Los Angeles is averaging 111 points per game this season, which ranks 21st in the NBA. The Lakers feature a suffocating defense, giving up just 106.3 points per game, the second-best mark in the league.

What you need to know about the Magic

Meanwhile, Orlando came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, falling 112-105. Guard Michael Carter-Williams had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 4-for-13, 11-point finish. Orlando has struggled offensively all season, averaging just 104.6 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

Despite losing 10 of their last 12 games, the Magic are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven contests. In addition, Orlando is 5-1 against the spread in its last six meetings against the Lakers. However, the Magic have lost six straight games on the road.

How to make Lakers vs. Magic picks

