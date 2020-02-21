Magic vs. Mavericks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Orlando

Current Records: Dallas 33-22; Orlando 24-31

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Orlando Magic will meet up at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Amway Center. Dallas struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.44 points per game.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Dallas and the Sacramento Kings last Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Dallas wrapped it up with a 130-111 win at home. Shooting guard Luka Doncic and power forward Kristaps Porzingis were among the main playmakers for the Mavericks as the former almost dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 12 rebounds, and eight dimes and the latter dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds along with five assists.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Orlando ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 116-112 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Orlando can attribute much of their success to power forward Aaron Gordon, who had 25 points and nine assists in addition to nine boards.

Dallas is now 33-22 while Orlando sits at 24-31. Dallas is 15-17 after wins this season, Orlando 10-13.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dallas have won five out of their last nine games against Orlando.